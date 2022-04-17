Community Link

Community Link: Financial Center First Credit Union

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Dominguez and Mays were joined by Ben Taylor, employee experience manager at Financial Center First Credit Union in Indianapolis.

Taylor says there is a difference between a traditional bank and a credit union.

“So, the big difference between credit unions and the banks is that the credit unions are not-for-profit. You can get the same products, pretty much, at banks and credit unions. There’s not much different there,” Taylor said. “That allows us to give cheaper loans, fewer fees, and go in the community and engage with people and help them.”

