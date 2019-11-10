Community Link: Finish Line Boys & Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Finish Line Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis provides a safe, positive, educational atmosphere where young people can reach their full potential.

Indianapolis has 10 Boys & Girls Club sites, five of which are stand alone sites and the others are at schools.

“We serve roughly 7,000 kids every single year,” said Maggie Lewis, CEO and executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “It’s a big task, and we’re honored that the community trusts us to serve their children.”

The organization offers programs centered on character-building, education and nutrition as well as mentorships.

Click the video to learn more.