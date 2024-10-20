Community Link: ‘Finish Well’ and the Forged By Fire Women’s Conference

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Tara Homan, founder of Finish Well and the Forged By Fire Women’s Conference.

In a journey of learning to live well, suffer well, and finish well, Homan says she is determined to turn her personal tragedy into a mission to inspire and uplift others.

Homan says her inspiration behind Finish Well came when her husband, Jeff, was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. “He passed away a couple of years ago. After his death, I was determined and really felt this calling to use my pain for good. Not only to help my family heal, but to help other women who have been through adversity.

“I can say that I am where I am today because of the love, support, and generosity of others,” she said.

Homan also authored a book by the same name of her organization, titled “Finish Well,” which was cowritten by her late husband. She shares with Mays the book’s core messages and how it ties into Homan’s principles of resilience and perseverance.

On Nov. 2, Finish Well will host its Forged By Fire Women’s Conference at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield. Homan says was created to be a platform for helping women grow and heal.

To learn more about Finish Well, watch the interview above.