Community Link: Flanner House celebrates 125 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Brandon Cosby, executive director at Flanner House.

Serving as a community hub of empowerment, the Flanner House helps individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency and stability.

Cosby says the Flanner House will be celebrating its 125th anniversary, and after all these years, the mission has always remained the same.

“It’s to work with individuals and families and community to move people from positions of crisis to self-reliance, self-determination, and self-sufficiency, and that can take on any number of different looks,” he said.

The Flanner House will be hosting its 7th Annual Black Business Block Party on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at 2424 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr St.

“It is a day-long event that will have more than 200 independent local black-owned businesses. Everything from doctors to lawyers, to artists, to fashion designers, and everything in between. There will be live music. This year we’ve added a midway, so there will be carnival rides. It is a tremendous event that we we’ve enjoyed watching grow over the course of the last several years,” Cosby said.

Watch the full interview to learn more.