Community Link: Gennesaret Free Clinics to host fundraiser ball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Milele Kennedy and Heather Soltren Cardona with Gennesaret Free Clinics.

Believing that health care is a human right, Gennesaret Free Clinics aims to provide quality, accessible, and compassionate patient-centered health care, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

Kennedy and Soltren Cardona share with Mays the different medical services Gennesaret provides, such as medical and dental care, women’s health services, and free health home recovery referrals.

Genessaret Free Clinics do most of their work for free through their many individual and corporate donors, Kennedy says, and adds that almost 100,000 people in Marion County do not have health insurance. She says on average, the clinic serves 3,000 per year.

The two also discuss Genessaret’s upcoming Heartbeat Ball at the Crane Bay Event Center on Aug. 24. The ball acts as an annual fundraiser and a platform to celebrate the clinic’s achievements and recognize contributions.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.