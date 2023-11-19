Community Link: Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Mandy Montgomery, the senior director of council programs with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana.

The mission of the Girl Scouts is to help girls build courage, confidence, and character, and encourage them to make a difference in the world.

Montgomery tells more about the organization’s history and how many girls the group serves in central Indiana. She also shares how the Girl Scouts works to help girls build courage and other virtues.

“We have lots of work to do,” Montgomery said. “We recently partnered with the Indiana Youth Institute and the Girl Coalition of Indiana to create the Indiana Girl Report. With this report, we found that our girls are not OK. Our team works very strategically and we make sure we’re meeting with the girls where they’re at. We want to help them.”

The Girl Scouts accepts girls beginning in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Montgomery describes the time as a scout as a “progressive journey of learning and an adventure all the way through.”

Montgomery also talks more about the Indiana Girl Report, and how the organization is working to help girls address their mental health and promote self-care.

Watch the full interview above for more.