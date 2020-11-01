Community Link: Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Thousands of girls in central Indiana are inspired everyday to be strong, smart and bold, and that’s the mission of Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis. The organization’s president and CEO, Elyssa Campodonica-Barr, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about how the organization empowers thousands of Hoosier girls and prepares them for the future.

“What makes us unique is that we focus on the whole girl, not just one facet, but every facet of her life,” said Capodonica-Barr. “What we focus on is health — mental health, physical health, sexual health of girls, education, making sure they are graduating from high school on time and that they know they can be financially independent.”

Click the video to learn more.