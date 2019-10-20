Community Link: Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine is a leader in advancing neurological health by providing compassionate care and state of the art treatment and healing.

Dr. Dan Sahlein from Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the medical practice.

“By volume, the biggest things (the practice) treats are aneurysms and what people call ischemic stroke,” said Sahlein.

Sahlein explained why it is so important to combine the two practices of brain and spinal treatment.

Click the video to learn more.