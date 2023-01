Community Link

Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley.

Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They both are a part of the “Her Voice” podcast starting soon.

“Her Voice” will start in Jan. 2023 where the ladies will have a monthly podcast segment.

Enjoy the full interview to learn more.