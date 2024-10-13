Community Link: How Nyla Nova STEMversity empowers STEM leaders of tomorrow

This week, Mays was joined by Nakeisha Washington, found and chief executive officer of Nyla Nova Stem.

With a mission to educate, empower, and equip young scholars, Nyla Nova STEMversity works to provide the necessary tools for them to become STEM leaders of tomorrow.

STEM, or science, technology, engineering, and math, which Washington says is important because it provides problem-solving and critical thinking skills. It’s also important with the increasing rise and emphasis on technology.

Washington discusses her background as a middle school and high school science teacher and assistant principal, and says she was inspired to start STEMversity when she noticed some of her students were intimidated by science.

She also discusses STEMversity’s main programs, their impact, and the university’s superhero mascot Nyla Nova.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.