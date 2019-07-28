Community Link: IMAX Theater at Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week Carolene spoke with Brian Hammes, the general manager of the IMAX theater at the Indiana State Museum.

“So IMAX offers the highest quality digital presentation available in movie theaters,” said Brian Hammes. “Our location specifically is very unique because we’re an original IMAX theater.”

Hammes said the theater has the biggest single screen in the state, measuring six stories tall and 84-feet wide.

“It’s massive, it’s immense, it’s fantastic to see movies on,” Hammes said.

The theater is located at 650 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis.

