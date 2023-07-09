Community Link: Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Alice Watson, the new president and chief executive officer of the Indiana Black Expo.

By working as an effective voice for the social and economic advancement of African-American youth and families, the Indiana Black Expo seeks to educate, empower, and elevate the Black community.

“Indiana Black Expo really was founded under the belief that African-Americans needed to be showcased for excellence in what they do,” Watson said.

Watson joins Mays to also share more about the organization and upcoming events, including the Summer Celebration, a 10-day long event to showcase Black culture in Indiana.

Enjoy the full interview above for more!