Community Link: Indiana Black Legislative Caucus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by state Rep. Robin Shackleford, the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. They discussed why Shackleford wanted to get involved in politics, what the caucus hopes to accomplish in the 2022 legislative session and why everyone should be engaged in the legislative process.

More information about the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus can be found here.

