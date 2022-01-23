Community Link

Community Link: Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Chris Price and Maurice Dunn with the Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation. Dunn is the owner of The Carpenter’s Son.

They discussed the challenges facing the construction industry, the services the organization provides and upcoming classes people can sign up for.

