Community Link: Indiana Donor Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Indiana Donor Network serves as the link between donors and patients waiting for organ, tissue and eye transplants.

The organization champions the cause through education, outreach and support.

“It’s so important because there are so many people that are waiting (for donations),” said Ebony Chappel, multicultural community relations coordinator for the Indiana Donor Network. “Right now we have over 114,000 people waiting across the nation for a life-saving organ transplant.”

Chappel said that number is the same as filling up Lucas Oil Stadium twice.

Chappel also said people from communities of color make up 60% of the waiting list.

