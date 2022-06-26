Community Link

Community Link: Indiana Humanities

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Sam Opsahl. Opsahl is an Indiana Humanity program associate.

“Indiana Humanities is a nonprofit organization that’s geared toward engaging Hoosiers in the public humanities. We’re talking about humanities outside the classroom, like literature, poetry, history. These cortex that define us as a people and a state. We’re here to have a good time with folks and have these really fun and engaging conversations across the state, whether that’s in nature parks, movie theaters, libraries,” Opsahl said.

