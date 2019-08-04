Community Link: Indiana Latino Expo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week Carolene spoke with Vanessa Lopez Aguilera, the board president of the Indiana Latino Expo.

Seven years ago, the organization that has been bringing communities together around the state, was born in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Latino Expo is a nonprofit organization and its mission is to bring awareness, be involved and provide services to the Latino community.

The organization uses education to empower members of the Latino community in business opportunities for health and wellness.

The organization also hosts three major events throughout the year to spread awareness of their cause.

Click the video to learn more about the Indiana Latino Expo and the organization’s upcoming events.