Community Link: Indiana Minority Business Magazine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Indiana Minority Business Magazine is a part of the Recorder Media Group which also produces the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper.

Oseye Boyd, editor of the publications, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk more about them.

“The Recorder’s a newspaper, 124 years old, the fourth oldest in the country, black-owned in the country,” said Boyd. “That’s a tremendous feat. That’s historic.”

Boyd explained the Indiana Minority Business Magazine has only been around for 16 years.

“But we’re shooting for that longevity for the magazine as well,” said Boyd.

The magazine focuses on diversity in Indiana businesses.

