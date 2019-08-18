Community Link: Indiana Minority Health Coalition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Providing resources that will ensure Indiana residents can have a healthy life, that’s part of the mission of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition.

This week Carolene spoke with Vanessa Summers and Carl Ellison about the organization that has been around for about 25 years.

The coalition has a network of about 22 local minority health coalitions. The organization provides a great deal of health education, health improvement programs and advocacy committed to reducing health disparities in the state.

Diabetes and maternal mortality are just two of the health concerns the coalition focuses on.

Summers and Ellison said an upcoming event will specifically focus on maternal mortality.

