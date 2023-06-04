Search
Community Link: Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Dana Stone and Matthew Kraemer from the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, which is celebrating its 40th season. After many years, the orchestra continues to amaze audiences with powerful music.

“Composers have been drawn to chamber orchestra because of its intimacy,” Kraemer said.

“The orchestra performs at the Schott Center for the Arts on Butler’s campus, and it’s a smaller theater. You walk in you’re immediately connected to the musicians, you’re on the same level as the stage,” Stone added.

Kraemer and Stone also share with Mays ways the orchestra is working to become more involved with the community, including hosting three free park concerts from Sept. 6-8.

The orchestra’s 40th season begins in September.

