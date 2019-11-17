Community Link: Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Indianapolis International Airport is being recognized nationwide as one of the best in the nation. The employees and the leadership are a huge factor in that ranking.

Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis International Airport, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the award-winning airport.

“The building is a wonderful building, the architecture is gorgeous,” said Rodriguez. “But a building doesn’t win awards. It’s really the people that win awards. Our people, our staff, everybody is focused in on doing things in a very thoughtful, very caring and very loving way.”

Rodriguez said they are also really focused on making sure that what they do at the airport is for the betterment of Indianapolis.

