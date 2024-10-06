Community Link: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir

This week, Mays was joined by Eric Starks, the artistic director for the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir.

Providing leadership in choral arts through musical excellence and organizational innovation, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir is dedicated to creating and performing new choral masterpieces, and education and outreach programming that serves the breadth and diversity of the community.

Starks says the choir was founded in 1937 at the request of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, who wanted to perform choral masterpieces with both choir and orchestra.

Starks shares more about the important pillars the choir focuses on. He also discusses the choir’s long lineup of events for October and December, including the Voices of the Spirit performance, which will focus on diversity and uniting the community.

