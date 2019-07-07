Community Link: Indianapolis Urban League

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

For more than 50 years the Indianapolis Urban League has been empowering lives and changing the community through a number of initiatives, including workforce development programs, education programs and health and wellness services.

Tony Mason, the CEO of the Indianapolis Urban League, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk more about the organization.

“Each year we serve anywhere from 15-20,000 people through direct services and/or referrals to other community agencies,” explained Tony Mason.

Mason said the National Urban League is returning to Indianapolis for the first time in 25 years for their national conference July 24-27.