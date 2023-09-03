Community Link: Indy Hair Show Extravaganza

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Arthur Harris, master hair stylist, cosmetology school owner, and creator of Indy Hair Show Extravaganza.

With a heart for giving back to the community, the Indy Hair Show Extravaganza was created with the goal of giving back through educational classes, scholarships, and showcasing youth vendors in the beauty industry.

Harris shares with Mays his own cosmetology journey and his desire to share his passion for hair with his students by helping them access both the business and creative sides of hair.

The Indy Hair Show Extravaganza is hosting its Back to Our Roots – 2 Day Beauty Trade Show on Sept. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

