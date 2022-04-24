Community Link

Community Link: Innopower

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Emil Ekiyor, founder and CEO of Innopower, an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that creates opportunities for underrepresented and Black community members, businesses, and professionals.

“Our goal is to change systems, establish foundations and infrastructures that help our community grow,” Ekiyor said. “So, talent development. How do we develop black talent in Indianapolis today, what does that playbook look like? So, we have to come together with other organizations? We have we don’t have all the answers but there’s so much talent in Indy. We try to leverage the talent base of Indianapolis to come up with solutions and ideas how we do things better.”

Ekiyor says Innopower is hosting its annual conference in Indianapolis from June 13-17 and a number of minority business leaders and entrepreneurs are set to attend.

For more information, visit the Innopower website.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.