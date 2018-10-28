Community Link: International Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - On this week's edition of Community Link, the International Marketplace, a place on the northwest side of Indianapolis, brining different cultures and cuisines to one place for Hoosiers to explore was discussed.

Mary Clark, executive director for the International Marketplace, stopped by to discuss the location.

What can people who have never visited it expect?

The International Marketplace is a place on the west side of Indianapolis that's home to over 150 different languages, a place where if you get out of your care and go into the business, you can leave the United States and travel the world.

How many countries are represented and how is it unique?

Over 150 different languages. If I can tell you we have over 80 different restaurants in that area and well over 40 different markets.

