Community Link: Joy Mason

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Every process can be improved, every problem can be solved, and every life has a purpose. That is the belief of Joy Mason, the author who penned Purpose: A Shift from Driving It to Embracing It.

“I was going through transitions at the time that I wrote the book,” said Mason. “…It just put me in a deep sense of reflection.”

Mason said she was able to get herself back through reflection and she wrote the book to inspire other women who may be feeling the same way.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

