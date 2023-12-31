Community Link: Junior League of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Elizabeth Scott and Amber Finley with the Junior League of Indianapolis.

Known as the premier training organization for women, the Junior League of Indianapolis has been developing community leaders and improving Indianapolis for decades.

Scott and Finley share with Mays the Junior League’s history, as well as some of the key community programs it leads.

They also discuss some of the organization’s major accomplishments, and what exactly it takes to be a member.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more!