Community Link: Latham Alexander and his book, ‘It’s All About You’

This week, Mays was joined by Latham Alexander, author of “It’s All About You.”

Through sharing life stories and providing exercises, “It’s All About You” works to inspire and encourage readers to live their best lives yet.

Alexander joins News 8 to discuss his work and his inspirations behind it.

“I’m a stylist,” he started. “Young ladies sit in my chair and they share a lot of information about themselves, and the thing I kept hearing over and over again is I should have gone to school, I wish I didn’t do this. It’s disappointing because a person reached a stage in their life and they feel like they haven’t accomplished anything because they’ve allowed other distractions to deter them.

“So, let me write a book about selfishness. When you see the word selfishness, you think of somebody that all they think about is themselves. But what’s wrong with self? Because when I see the word ‘self,’ I’d rather be selfish than selfless. What’s wrong with being confident? What’s wrong with taking you first? what’s wrong with that?”

He also shares with Mays key elements of the book, as well as what he hopes people can take from his story.

Alexander’s book can be purchased on his website or on Amazon.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.