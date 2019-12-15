Community Link: Laundry and More program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The city of Lawrence is growing internationally and the needs of the community are changing.

For that reason, members of the city, together with the mayor’s office, created a program called “Laundry and More.”

Elia Sanchez, the director of Crime Prevention for the city of Lawrence, stopped by to talk about the program.

Sanchez says Laundry and More is an outreach program that strives to create positive interactions with police officers. It’s an opportunity for the community to get to know members of the police department.

Currently, Sanchez says the department meets about 80 families a week.

