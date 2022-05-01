Community Link

Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Ebony Chappel, program and communications director of Leadership Indianapolis.

“Leadership Indianapolis began in 2013 and it started out of the Stanley K. Lacey leadership series that a lot of people are familiar with, as well as the Lacy Leadership Association. So since then, we have been working to really help educate, connect and mobilize civic leaders in the city of Indianapolis. More recently our work has focused on making sure that the leadership in Indianapolis is multicultural, multigenerational and collaborative,” said Chappel.

“We are doing so many great things Caroline. We have a program that is new to us called OI Insights. If you’re familiar with our two day intensive program opportunity Indianapolis, this is like a small piece of that to give people an in depth work at one area of the city, and helped to garner these conversations amongst people from all different backgrounds,”Chappel said.

A program was held Tuesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, where people talked about the history of Indiana Avenue and some of the things that happened, Chappel said.

“There is a lot of opportunity now to use the knowledge from that period to inform how we move today as civic leaders,” Chappel said.

“We also have Get On Board. I am so excited to talk about Get on Board. We’re coming back in person for the first time in two years since the pandemic so we’re going to be at Newfields on June 28. People that have admission to Get on Board will have free reign of the grounds,” Chappel said.

“Get on Board is a fair of sorts for you to go around and learn about all the different nonprofit organizations in the city that need help and volunteer leadership, according to Chappel.”It’s an opportunity to peruse some of the different offerings for that in our city,” Chappel said.

Three virtual workshops will take place leading up to the June 28 program, according to Chappel. “These workshops are skilled to have people primed for success,” Chappel said.

For more information, visit the Leadership Indianapolis website.