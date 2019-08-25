Community Link: Leadership lessons from Dr. Fady Qaddoura

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Leadership means a lot to our families and to our communities. This week Dr. Fady Qaddoura stopped by the studios to talk about the importance of honing leadership skills.

Dr. Qaddoura is the controller and chief financial officer of the Consolidated City of Indianapolis and Marion County.

“I firmly believe in leadership,” said Qaddoura. “Leadership can be translated into influence. I teach formally and informally in the community. I firmly believe in leadership because everything in life rises and falls on leadership.”

If you are interested in learning more from Dr. Qaddoura, you can connect with him on LinkedIN.

Click the video to learn more about Dr. Qaddoura.