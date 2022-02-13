Community Link

Community Link: Learning about Mexican consulate in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, they were joined by Deputy Consul Daniel Aguado Ornelas for a conversation about the Mexican consulate.

They discussed the difference between an embassy and a consulate, Ornelas’ responsibilities as a counselor and the consulate’s relationship with Mexican businesses.

