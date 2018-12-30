Community Link: Marion County Treasurer Claudia Funes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Collecting taxes from real state, personal property and businesses in Marion County can be a tall order, but not for treasurer Claudia Funes.

She joined Community Link to talk about what her office does.

What are the major responsibilities of a treasurer?

The treasurer is responsible for billing, collecting, investing and dispersing property taxes, as well as other taxes out there, like county income taxes. Those are the major ones.

What happens if somebody cannot pay their property taxes? Are there any options out there?

Absolutely. As long as the tax payer is willing to communicate with our office, we're able to help. We have payment plans available so that people can get caught up with their taxes. But if they don't communicate and don't pay their taxes, unfortunately what happens is that their property can go into a tax sale.

Prior to that we work with collection agencies.

We do have another program which allows my office to intercept income tax refunds to pay those unpaid taxes. It does help people get caught up and stay out of tax sale because tax sale is detrimental to most.

How long have you been in office and will you be running again for the position of county treasurer?

It has been an honor and I'm shy of seven years being in the office and my term ends at the end of December 2020.

Unfortunately, I am term-limited so I will not be seeking reelection.

However, there are individuals out there who have approached me, who have asked about the office and want to know what we do.

I just say that the individual who puts themselves forward needs to be qualified, have some experience and hopefully it will be someone like one of my current deputies.

