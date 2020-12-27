Community Link

Community Link: Martin University, Ivy Tech new partnership

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Sean Huddleston, the president of Martin University, and Dr. Sue Ellsperman, the president of Ivy Tech Community Colleges of Indiana, stopped by this week.

The two discussed a brand new partnership between the two educational organizations.

The partnership will focus on educational goals, workforce development and career advancement for minority students.

Both talked about the educational areas they are targeting, some of the long-term goals of the new partnership and their hopes for the new partnership.

