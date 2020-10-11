Community Link: Minority Health Coalition of Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Minority Health Coalition of Marion County was formed by concerned citizens, health professionals and advocates who were determined to improve the health status of all minorities in Marion County.

This week on Community Link, we hear from the coalition’s executive director, Jarnell Burks Craig.

Click the video to learn more.