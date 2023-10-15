Community Link: Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Lauren James, the executive director of the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation.

When he left office, former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels not only set out to develop leaders and change agents as the president of Purdue University, but also through the foundation.

James shares with Mays the history of the foundation, as well as Daniels’ original mission for the organization.

She also shares the foundation’s core values, including diversity, taking bold action, and their focus on shared agreement.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.