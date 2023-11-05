Community Link: NAACP of Greater Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Chrystal Ratcliffe, the president of the Greater Indianapolis branch of the NAACP.

The decades-long pursuit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People continues to be fighting for equality of rights for all people and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

Ratcliffe shares with Mays more information on the mission of the NAACP, as well as how it has changed over the years.

“The mission has changed some because, as you know, society has changed. We’ve come some ways, but we still have a long way to go,” she said. “Our mission now is to make sure that everybody is in an inclusive environment, but we definitely want to still concentrate on Black and brown people to make sure they’re included in everything.”

Ratcliffe says the Indianapolis branch of the organization has been around since 1912, and she has served as its president for the last 10 years. She shares with Mays on what led her to get involved in the organization, some of its major accomplishments, and weighs in on who can and should get involved in the NAACP.

