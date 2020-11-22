Community Link: Natalie Chavis Fisher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Congressional Award winner, author, and child welfare attorney Natalie Chavis Fisher has a heart for kids who are in vulnerable situations and in need of safe, loving homes. She stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about foster care.

“I’ve been practicing child welfare law for about 20 years,” she said. “I find that children are in need. Vulnerable children need stability, need structure, need unconditional love.”

