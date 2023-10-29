Community Link: National Association of Women Business Owners

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Jamyce Curtis Banks, the founder of Whatever It Takes Consulting, Inc. and president of the Indianapolis Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, or NAWBO.

Banks shares with Mays her foundations in public education, and how she became involved in NAWBO.

“A dear friend of mine who was a business owner said, ‘Hey, Jamyce, you need to check out these organizations to support your growth as a woman business owner.’ So, I went to all these different events, and I went to NAWBO’s Visionary Awards luncheon, and I haven’t looked back from there, that was eight years ago. The energy, the willingness of women to help each other, the sheer number of different types and levels of business owners. And so, eight years, I’ve been NAWBO 100%,” Banks said.

Banks also discusses what programs NAWBO has to offer to brand-new business owners, and her three principles of “lift up, show up, speak up.”

“We’ve got to lift each other up and provide the opportunity for women who be successful and have support. We also have to show up. NAWBO provides wonderful programming and access, but if you don’t show up, you miss it, right? And last, speak up. NAWBO started because 52 years ago, women couldn’t own a business. We have to continue to speak up and ensure that women and girls coming up have the opportunity to live out their dreams,” she said.

