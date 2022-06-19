Community Link

Community Link: National Black MBA Association

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays and Dominguez were joined by Starla Trigg. Trigg is the president of the National Black Masters of Business Administration Association, Indianapolis chapter.

“The National Black MBA Association leads in the creation of the intellectual and economic wealth for our members throughout their career; their careers as students, professionals and entrepreneurs. We do that by providing programming that focuses on five pillars. Those pillars are education, career, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle in today’s world”, Trigg said.

