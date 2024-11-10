Community Link: On to the Next One Consulting

Community Link: On to the Next One Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Deondra Wardelle, founder of On to the Next One Consulting.

Helping leaders turn strategic visioning into transformative, sustainable impact, On to the Next One Consulting guides them to put their strategic plan into action, while connecting innovation and inclusion.

Wardelle says her background is all over the place, but her 25 years of leadership experience have helped her build a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility work. She says this focus is at the heart of all the work she does.

She shares how her organization applies DEIA to their programs and also elaborates on her other organization called #RootCauseRacism, which she describes as a “international effort of thought leaders, organizations and the everyman coming together to discuss, develop, and implement solutions and bringing about real, sustainable change.”

Watch the full interview above to learn more.