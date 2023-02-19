Community Link

Community Link: One-on-one with Pacers president & chief operations officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Mel Raines, the president and chief operations officer for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

Raines is one of very few women holding a leadership role in sports management. She shared her story on how this journey began, and the challenges she’s faced along the way.

“There’s a level of transparency that your employees expect today that wasn’t there when I started in my career, so just meeting those expectations and attracting and retaining talent I think is really one of our top challenges and I think we’re rising to meet that challenge,” she said.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.