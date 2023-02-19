Community Link

Community Link: One-on-one with Pacers president & COO

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Mel Raines, the president, and COO for Pacers Sports and Entertainment.

Raines is one of very few women holding a leadership role in sports management. She shared her story on how this journey began, and the challenges she’s faced along the way.

“There’s a level of transparency that your employees expect today that wasn’t there when I started in my career, so just meeting those expectations and attracting and retaining talent I think is really one of our top challenges and I think we’re rising to meet that challenge,” she said.

Enjoy the full interview above to learn more.