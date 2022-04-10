Community Link

Community Link: One World – Celebrating Venezuela

This week, Dominguez and Mays discussed an event at the Indianapolis Arts Center that will highlight the best of Venezuela.

The event is called “One World: Celebrating Venezuela” and it will be held Saturday, April 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Indianapolis Arts Center.

The event is free to attend.

