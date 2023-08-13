Community Link: Peacock Family Chiropractic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Dr. Kyle Peacock, owner and chiropractor, and Kelsi Peacock with Peacock Family Chiropractic in Fishers.

Peacock Family Chiropractic’s goal is to transform the quality of life by empowering patients with knowledge and healing. Kelsi says the group uses five essentials to transform patients’ mindsets and health.

“The five essentials include not only chiropractic care, but also nutrition, minimizing toxins, exercise, and a healthy mindset. Our goal is really to empower our patients for their day-to-day steps and lifestyle changes they can make,” Kelsi said.

Kyle also commented on those who have a negative mindset toward chiropractic care or don’t understand it.

“I find that there are two major groups of people, the first that are merely ignorant, and to them, I say it’s just information. Things like (Community Link) help them connect to better information to understand what chiropractic is. Then there’s another group that is generally afraid that they may have a bad experience, but I like to walk my patients through (the process),” Kyle said.

The Peacocks also share with Mays information on the process of chiropractic medicine and who is best suited for chiropractic.

Watch the full interview to learn more.