Community Link: ProAct Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Derrin Slack with ProAct Indy.

The mission of ProAct Indy is to stand in the gap for vulnerable populations, all while empowering youth to actively transform their communities.

Slack shares with Mays the organization’s start in 2010, coming from “the hardened vision to see youth and their communities engage with each other differently as kids.”

Slack also discusses his start in community service and his observations on how many organizations pride themselves in targeting youth, but there aren’t many groups that focus on the kids in the margins.

He also discusses ProAct works to educate youth on social issues affecting their communities. As part of its after-school program, ProAct spends four weeks covering social issues, then partners with nonprofits in the area to partake in service projects that address the same issues they had studied.

Lastly, Slack shares more on the ProAct’s needs for better transportation, so every student in the program has a way to get to and from program activities.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.