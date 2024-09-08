Community Link: Prospanica

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Nestor Castillo and Lidia Casimiro with Prospanica.

Advocating for the advancement of Hispanic professionals, Prospanica works to empower them to achieve their full educational, economic, and social potential.

Castillo and Casimiro share more of Prospanica’s goals and explain the gaps they see in the workplace for Hispanic people.

They also share how Prospanica helps Hispanic professionals achieve their full potential, past successes, and the exciting upcoming events they have in store.

Watch the full interview above to learn more.