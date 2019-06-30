Community Link: Shalom Health Care Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Shalom Health Care Center is a primary care clinic located on the west side of Indianapolis. It has two primary care clinics and 25 school-based clinics across Marion County.

Staci Walters, the director of quality and compliance at Shalom Health Care Center, spoke about the center’s impact on the community.

“We partner with Indianapolis public schools, Speedway Township and select charter schools across the county. We staff with nurse practitioners so they can diagnose, prescribe, treat. It helps kids stay in school and be productive,” explained Staci Walters. “Our sliding fee discount program is available to anyone. We focus on underserved and uninsured patients. We serve anyone regardless of ability to pay.”

To learn more about Shalom Health Care Center, click the video.