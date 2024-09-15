Search
Community Link: SOAR Consulting

by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Angela Franklin, founder of SOAR Consulting.

With a focus on certification and training, SOAR Consulting equips minority-owned businesses with the tools to succeed and drive economic impact.

Franklin shares with Mays her background and the gaps she saw in minority companies that inspired her to start SOAR.

She also discusses the kinds of certification and training she provides clients, how long the programs take, and if she believes there will be a continued focus on supplier diversity as some companies move away from diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

